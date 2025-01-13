Italy’s True Colours has unveiled key sales across its slate, including deals for Toronto title U Are The Universe, Venice Horizons feature Familia and Locarno premiere Death Will Come.

Ukrainian director Pavlo Ostrikov’s sci-fi U Are The Universe, which played in Toronto’s Discovery section, has sold to France (The Jokers Films), German speaking territories (Pandastorm Pictures), Poland (Aurora Film), Brazil (Imovision) and Indonesia (Falcon Pictures).

Set after the explosion of Earth, the film follows a lonely Ukrainian astronaut who believes he is the only survivor – until he hears a French scientist on the radio, and decides to find her. The film was completed thanks to support from ESFUF, the European Solidarity Fund For Ukrainian Films. It has won prizes at festivals including Trieste Science+Fiction, Strasbourg European Fantastic Film and Les Utopiales.

Francesco Costabile’s Familia, which won the best actor award for Francesco Gheghi in the Horizons section at Venice, has sold to France (Damned Films), Brazil (Imovision) and Indonesia (Falcon Pictures). The story of a son’s rebellion against an abusive father, the film is based on the auto­biography of former skinhead Luigi Celeste.

Christoph Hochhäusler’s Death Will Come, which premiered in official competition at Locarno, has sold to Japan’s At Entertainment. The Brussels-set noir centres on a female contract killer who takes on a job for a prominent gangster.

Elsewhere on True Colour’s slate, Simone Godano’s Family Matters has sold to Eastern Europe (HBO Eastern Europe), Taiwan (Avjet) and Australia and New Zealand (Palace Film); Monica Stambrini’s Hold Tight, Missy! to South Korea’s Il Media; Andrea Jublin’s The Trainers to HBO Eastern Europe and Laura Luchetti’s Beautiful Summer to Japan Italy Films for Japan.

Palace Films have also picked up Australia and New Zealand rights to Paola Zucca’s Gospel According To Mary and Leonardo D’Agostini’s A Dark Story.

Edoardo De Angelis’ Venice 2023 opener Comandante has added to previous sales with an acquisition by Filmo TV for France.