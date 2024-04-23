TrustNordisk has acquired international sales rights to Charlotte Blom’s comedy-drama Three Men And Vilma.

The film is currently in post-production, having begun filming in Norway on January 25, with a €2.9m (£2.5m) budget. A release in Nordic countries is pencilled in for November 8 this year, through Nordisk Film Distribution.

Three Men And Vilma is based on Gudrun Skretting’s 2020 novel of the same name, which has been published internationally in countries including Germany, France and Finland. Blom is directing from Maren Skolem’s script.

The story follows Vilma, an isolated 35-year-old teacher who is confronted by a handsome priest and a pathologist with Tourette’s syndrome, who brings the news that her father has died, turning her life upside down.

Kjersti Dalseiede leads the cast alongside Norwegian star Tobias Santelmann, Ole Christoffer Ertvaag and Henriette Steenstrup. It is produced by Synnove Horsdal and Cornelia Boysen for Norway’s Maipo Film, in co-production with Nordisk Film and Oslo Filmfond. Backers include the Norwegian Film Institute.

Three Men And Vilma is Blom’s third feature, after comedies Staying Alive in 2015 and Diana’s Wedding in 2020.

TrustNordisk managing director Susan Wendt described the film as “a charming and heartwarming story.

“We have noticed a high demand for this type of light dramedy in the current market, so we expect it to be well-received among buyers,” said Wendt.