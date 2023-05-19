TrustNordisk has acquired international sales rights to two upcoming features from Denmark’s Zentropa, including a new film from acclaimed comedy filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen.

Jensen’s Back To Reality (working title) is a dark comedy, about a bank robber recently released from jail, who must unlock his traumatised brother’s memory to recover stolen loot.

Zentropa is producing the title, which is at script stage with no cast yet attached; Nordisk Film Distribution will release the film in Scandinavia. Producers are Sisse Graum Jorgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa, in co-production with Film i Vast, Zentropa Sweden and Lizette Jonjic. Backing comes from the Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn and TV2.

It is the latest comedy from Danish filmmaker Jensen, who has previously directed films including 2000’s Flickering Lights and 2005’s Adam’s Apples, and written 2006’s After The Wedding.

TrustNordisk recently collaborated with Jensen on the 2020 action-comedy Riders Of Justice starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The sales firm has also come aboard Frederik Louis Hviid’s heist film The Quiet Ones, a €3.9m drama that will begin shooting soon ahead of a scheduled 2024 release. It led by Danish actors Gustav Giese and Amanda Collin, and France’s Reda Kateb.

Nordic distribution on The Quiet Ones is in co-operation with Nordisk Film Distribution, with the French release in co-operation with KMBO.

Inspired by a real-life Danish robbery, the film tells the story of a group of young men planning an audacious heist as the 2008 financial crisis hits Europe.

Based on a script by Anders Frithiof August, it is produced by Kasper Dissing, and co-produced by Jonjic and Jean-Christophe Reymond. Zentropa Entertainments is producing the title in co-production with Film i Vast, Zentropa Sweden, Kazak Productions and Zentropa International France, with backing from the Danish Film Institute, Canal+, Cine+, DR, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Swedish Film Institute.

It is Hviid’s second feature after 2020’s Shorta.

Cannes presentation

Both projects were part of Film i Vast’s annual slate presentation in Cannes, which debuted eight new titles.

Further new Film i Vast works included The Little Seamstress starring Trine Dyrholm and Vic Carmen Sonne, the new film from Magnus von Horn, director of Cannes 2020 label title Sweat. It will start filming this autumn ahead of an expected May 2024 premiere.

The Scandinavian fund also revealed Goran Kapetanovic’s Sveriges Television series Stenbeck, starring Jakob Oftebro as controversial Swedish entrepreneur Jan Stenbeck; Redoubt, a Plattform Produktion title directed by John Skoog and starring Denis Lavant as a man fortifying his house in case of a coming war; and Ragnhild Ekner’s football fan documentary Ultras, which aims to premiere before the 2024 football European Championships.

Film i Vast also announced two titles from debut filmmakers: Fanny Ovesen’s Laura, following a 19-year-old on a couchsurfing trip across Europe; and Emma Bucht’s music drama Iza & Alice, about two disparate pop artists forced to tour together.