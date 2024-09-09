TrustNordisk has sold Anders Thomas Jensen’s Back To Reality (working title) to key territories as filming continues on the Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas title.

The film has sold to Italy (Plaion), the Baltics (Estinfilm), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Poland (Best Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group), and Singapore (September Film Rights).

Last month Screen reported pre-sales to Germany, Austria and Switzerland (Neue Visionen Filmverleih Gmbh) and Benelux (September Film).

The story follows a bank robber, Anker (Lie Kaas), who is fresh out of jail on his way to collect the loot. The only one who knows where the money is buried is his brother, Manfred (Mikkelsen), who has a mental illness and no longer remembers where the loot is.

The cast also includes Lars Brygmann, Sofie Grabøl, Bodil Jørgensen, Søren Malling, Nicolas Bro, Kardo Razzazi, Lars Ranthe and Peter During.

Producers are Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa in co-production with Film i Väst and Zentropa Sweden/Lizette Jonjic with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn, The Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, in co-production with Nordisk Film Distribution & TV 2. Creative Europe MEDIA supported development.

Nordisk Film Distribution plans to release the film in autumn 2025.

Mikkelsen and Lie Kaas have appeared in all of Anders Thomas Jensen’s previous films including 2020’s Danish box-office hit Riders Of Justice, 2000’s Flickering Lights, Men & Chicken (2015), Adam’s Apples (2005) and The Green Butchers (2003).

Thomas Jensen is also well known as a screenwriter, working recently on Oscar shortlisted The Promised Land and Oscar winner In A Better World.