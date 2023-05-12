TrustNordisk has boarded sales for Canceled, an upcoming Swedish horror directed by Oskar Mellander.

Vincent Grahl (Feed), Fanny Klefelt, William Wasberg, Felicia Kartal (Snabba Cash), Emma Valev and Klas Wiljergård star.

The story is about horror a group of ghosthunters who have an online show covering paranormal activities where they have been exposed as frauds, but when they visit the notorious Raven Castle they find something truly horrifying.

Nordisk has set the domestic release for Aug 25. TrustNordisk has first footage to show in Cannes.

Mellander previously directed 2020’s The Evil Next Door.

Paolo Vacirca and Henry Stenberg produce for Sweden’s Scandinavian Content Group, which is also behind the horror hit Feed.

Scandinavian Content Group is also in post on another horror, Carousel, directed by Simon Sandquist and starring Omar Rudberg (Young Royals).