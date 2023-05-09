Dubai-based sales agent Cercamon has acquired international sales rights excluding the UK for John MacLaverty’s feature documentary Loch Ness: They Created A Monster.

Cercamon will launch sales on the title at this month’s Cannes market; a 10-minute preview of the film will be showcased at the Scottish Showcase event on May 19, jointly organised by Cannes Docs and Screen Scotland.

Loch Ness: They Created A Monster tells the story of hunters of the Scottish folklore creature. The hunters camped out on the shores of the loch throughout the 1970s and 1980s, chasing but never finding the dinosaur-like creature.

It is produced by John Archer of Glasgow’s Hopscotch Films, in co-production with Indelible Telly, with support from BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland.

“Nessie has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon,” said Suzanne Nodale, head of Cercamon Docs. “This documentary serves as a timely reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked misinformation in an era marked by fake news and widespread distrust in the media.”

“Loch Ness: They Created a Monster is jam packed with quirky, eccentric characters and director John MacLaverty has a real talent for finding the comedy in their desperate quest,” added Archer.