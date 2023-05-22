The UK Global Screen Fund has contributed funding to Ukrainian filmmakers through the European Solidarity Fund for Ukraine Films (ESFUF).

The ESFUF, an emergency funding programme with an overall budget of €1.2m, brings together 18 partners from 15 different countries, together with the EFAD (European Film Agency Directors Association) association as well as cultural ministries.

Co-ordinated by France’s CNC, the fund offers support for Ukrainian filmmakers to help them complete their films and develop new projects while fostering co-productions.

The UK joins ESFUF contributing countries including France, Germany and Italy in supporting feature films intended for theatrical release, in the genres of fiction, documentary or animation. Fund beneficiaries are production companies established in the ESFUF contributing countries which have a co-production contract with a Ukrainian production company.

The UK Global Screen Fund is financed by the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the British Film Institute (BFI).

Ben Roberts, CEO, BFI said: “The role of filmmakers in telling stories and bringing perspectives that inspire people the world over has never been more important or urgent than it is today. We stand with our partners in Europe in supporting Ukrainian filmmakers through the UK Global Screen Fund that we manage on behalf of the UK Government.”

Denitsa Yordanova, head of UK Global Screen Fund, BFI added: “We are proud to join colleagues from across the EU in supporting the European Solidarity Fund for Ukrainian Films. Fostering co-productions is at the heart of the UK Global Screen Fund’s mission so it is wonderful to collaborate on this important initiative, encouraging more UK-Ukraine partnerships and more broadly supporting the Ukrainian filmmaking ecosystem at this crucial time.”