Warner Bros’ Sinners and A24’s Warfare go head-to-head in UK and Ireland cinemas as the new releases make use of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural drama Sinners is launching in 614 locations for Warner Bros.

It is the director’s second-widest release behind 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened in 700 sites, and ahead of 2018’s Black Panther on 588 sites. Those two titles debuted with £12.4m and £10.5m, respectively. Coogler is also behind the Creed franchise, having directed the 2016 original (£2.2m opening) and produced its 2018 sequel (£3m opening) as well as 2023’s Creed III (£5m opening).

Sinners does not have Marvel or Rocky IP on its side but should benefit from strong reviews and its lead – regular Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan – who does double duty as twins who return home to Mississippi during the 1930s. Further cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and newcomer Miles Caton.

Opening in 572 locations is A24’s Warfare, directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza. Garland’s Civil War opened this time last year in 653 locations for a £1.6m debut and solid £6m run. His first directorial effort was 2014’s Ex Machina (£1.1m opening).

The film is based on the memories of Mendoza, a former US Navy SEAL, and his platoon during a 2006 Iraq surveillance mission. A starry ensemble cast features several former Screen Stars of Tomorrow including Will Poulter (2013), Joseph Quinn (2018), Cosmo Jarvis (2013) and Kit Connor (2022).

Further information to come on the number of Warfare locations.

Lessons learnt

Further releases include Peter Cattaneo’s The Penguin Lessons, debuting in 554 venues for Lionsgate. Steve Coogan stars in the Toronto premiere as a disillusioned English teacher in Argentina who forms an unexpected bond with a penguin.

Hoping to take advantage of the Easter holidays, Park Circus is re-releasing Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit in 206 cinemas. Its original 2005 run grossed just under $200m worldwide.

Indian drama Kesari: Chapter 2 is out in 119 locations via Moviegoers Entertainment. The film is based on the real court case surrounding the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Modern Films is launching documentary Blue Road in 18 venues. The Toronto premiere centres on Irish writer Edna O’Brien as she recounts stories from her controversial life, read by Jessie Buckley.

A Minecraft Movie continues to be the holdover title.