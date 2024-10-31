The UK’s culture, media and sport (CMS) committee is reprising the British film and high-end TV inquiry, continuing the work from the last parliament, with artificial intelligence and the work of the BFI key areas of interest.

The previous inquiry was cut short after the Conservative government called a general election in July, meaning parliament and all committees were dissolved.

Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage led the previous inquiry as chair of the CMS committee, and returns to lead the second iteration, having been re-elected as chair in September, with no opposition.

A statement from the CMS committee outlined: “The new inquiry will build on the successes of the last. It will continue to examine the attractiveness of the UK as a global destination for production and what more could be done to ensure it has the skilled workforce it needs. It will also look at the ethical use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking and probe the work of the BFI and the government’s vision for the sector.”

Dinenage said: “The predecessor committee’s work in the last parliament featured some blockbuster successes, securing tax incentives from the treasury to support independent film and visual effects and raising awareness of the huge importance of the industry to the UK’s economy and culture. While the general election left a real cliffhanger for the sector, I’m delighted it is now lights, camera, action once again.

“Like any good sequel, the new committee’s inquiry will follow up important themes from last time, while moving the story on to shine a light on how the industry can best thrive into the future.

“The confirmation in yesterday’s budget that additional tax relief for visual effects will go ahead is a welcome step in providing certainly for the industry, but there is a constant challenge to make sure the UK maintains and enhances its status as a global destination for production. Our inquiry will make sure the industry and new government have the right vision and measures in place to ensure the British film and high-end TV sector remains a powerhouse on the world stage.”

The cross-party CMS committee scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the government department for culture, media and sport. The membership of the committee was formally appointed earlier this week. Alongside Dinenage, it is made up of her fellow Conservative MP Mims Davies; Labour MPs Bayo Alaba, James Frith, Rupa Huq, Natasha Irons, Jo Platt, Tom Rutland and Paul Waugh; and Liberal Democrats Zöe Franklin and Liz Jarvis.