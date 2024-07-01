UK production companies Story Compound and Greenacre Films have launched The Residency, a talent initiative for diverse writers in the action and thriller genres.

The online programme is supported by the BFI National Lottery Creative Challenge Fund and is aimed at Global Majority, female and LGBTQIA+ writers looking to develop a feature-length project.

Split into two phases, 10 writers will participate in a series of masterclasses from leading industry experts including director Mo Ali, writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, writer and director Jesse Quinones, and former Netflix executive and producer Fiona Lamptey.

The participants will then pitch their ideas to Greenacre Films and Story Compound with four writers advancing to the next stage where they will receive feedback from script editors over six weeks before pitching their projects to production companies, broadcasters and streamers.

Tolu Stedford, CEO at Story Compound, said: “Our programme aspires to set a new standard for fostering underrepresented talent by addressing their unique needs in the creative process.”