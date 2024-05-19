UK publicists Jon Rushton and Hannah Farr are teaming up on Critical, a publicity business creating campaigns for international independent cinema.

Rushton and Farr have launched the business at Cannes, where they are handling international publicity on four films including Julien Colonna’s French title The Kingdom and Minh Quy Truong’s Viet and Nam, both in Un Certain Regard.

Critical has struck a deal with UK distributor Picturehouse Entertainment to handle its full slate of upcoming films, including Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Cannes 2023 title About Dry Grasses.

The company also has upcoming UK cinema release campaigns for Vertigo Releasing’s Hoard and Dogwoof’s Agent Of Happiness.

Rushton and Farr previously worked together at Curzon, and in a freelance capacity on multiple projects including 2023 Cannes Camera d’Or winner Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell and Critics’ Week winner Tiger Stripes.

Rushton has been running his own publicity business for the past eight years, leading campaigns for Parasite, Anatomy Of A Fall and Still Alice; while after leaving Curzon Farr worked with Charles McDonald on campaigns for Ruben Ostlund, Joanna Hogg and David Cronenberg films, as well as being head of press for the 2022 BFI London Film Festival.

“People understand that we have taste, and that is why good things come to us,” said Farr of the decision to set up the new company.