The UK’s nascent Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) has begun an industry consultation ahead of launching its behaviour guidelines for the creative industries.

The CIISA Standards, as it will be known, will set out the minimum standards of behaviour expected across the UK’s creative industries to enable safe and inclusive working environments. It aims to prevent and tackle all forms of bullying and harassment.

Individuals can fill out an online survey and attend Q&A webinars being hosted this month. The consultation runs until January 27, 2025 with the final guidelines being launched and published in February.

The Standards will aim to verify how each of the creative industries are creating safe and inclusive working environments, and produce industry-specific guidance based on this which can be tailored to the size and nature of any project, production or organisation.

It will also enable individuals to report concerns to the CIISA if they feel the Standards have been breached and in turn, the individuals will be offered appropriate advice and guidance. The organisation is hoping to eventually introduce services that will resolve concerns where possible.

The Standards were developed by an advisory committee made up of representatives from across film, television, music and theatre who had experience in HR, worker support and/or developing guidance. Representatives came from organisations including Bafta, Pact, BBC and Warner Bros. The committee met up three times between July and October this year while a series of workshops with representatives of freelancers were also held.

The CIISA has been in the works since 2022 and grew out of the Time’s Up UK movement, which was founded in 2018 by Heather Rabbatts and Barbara Broccoli. It is chaired by human rights lawyer Helena Kennedy and supported by the government.