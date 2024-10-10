The UK Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) has formed its first board, ahead of the launch of its standards framework in early 2025.

Board members joining chair Helena Kennedy are music industry lawyer Kienda Hoji, chief executive of UK’s Advertising Standards authority Guy Parker, documentary filmmaker and journalist Jane Preston and Nazir Afzal, former chief crown prosecutor for North West England.

Human rights lawyer Kennedy was named as the organisation’s founding chair in July. Interim CEO Jen Smith will remain in post at least until end of first quarter of 2025.

The open consultation for the standards framework will begin in the first week of November.

CIISA has been in the works since 2022, and was formed as a government supported, cross-industry backed authority for addressing poor workplace behaviour across the UK creative industries. It has received financial support from Time’s Up UK, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky.

Its aims include creating and embedding an industry-endorsed standards framework of best practice in workplace behaviour applicable across all of the creative industries; ensuring creative industry professionals have an independent, confidential place to report concerns or issues and get tailored advice, help and support; providing an independent, impartial set of services aimed at addressing and resolving concerns; and offering training and educational services.

While the body requires industry buy-in, CIISA has adopted a two-company funding model, in line with the Advertising Standards Authority, to maintain its independence and impartiality. CIISA’s board of finance will collect and distribute CIISA’s funding, with a separate governance structure to CIISA. Maureen Kerr, senior partner at management consultant Arthur D Little, is chair of the board of finance.

CIISA is not a membership service or professional body, and will not offer exclusive services in return for funding. The body’s services will be available to all creative industry workers.

The standards authority’s funding model is based on organisations and individuals paying an ongoing annual contribution. No organisation will be expected to contribute more than 0.1% of annual UK turnover.