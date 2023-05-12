UK writers’ union Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has shown its solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) through an impromptu protest yesterday evening (May 11) outside the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office of the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in Brussels.

WGGB treasurer Gail Renard was one of a number of writers who took part.

Renard, who is best known for writing for children’s television, represents WGGB on the board of the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe. She was joined in the protest by The Bridge screenwriter and chair of the Danish Writers Guild Nikolaj Scherfig.

WGA members went on strike on May 2, after negotiations broke down between the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA is seeking better pay, particularly in relation to TV compensation, and support with the potential impact of generative A.I. on writers’ work.

WGGB members were advised not to work on US projects, or risk being barred by the WGA from future membership.

Renard said: “As the MPA is made up of some of the same companies as the AMPTP, it seemed the perfect opportunity to show our solidarity with our sister guild and their members in the US. Writers guilds and unions across the world are flexing their collective muscle to face down the existential threat to our livelihoods that has taken our US colleagues out on strike. This is just the beginning. And we’re a creative bunch, so when the MPA invited execs up on the roof to see the sunset we thought we’d spoil the view!”