The UK’s Everyman Media Group has acquired the two Tivoli cinemas, in Bath and Cheltenham, from Empire, with immediate effect.

Everyman will take over operation of the venues and trading in both of the five-screen boutique cinemas will continue uninterrupted. All venue-based jobs have been retained.

The cinemas were both operated and owned by Empire and will continue to trade under the Tivoli name until refurbishment takes place in the New Year.

Tivoli customers with existing bookings can attend their screenings as scheduled, and Tivoli gift vouchers will be honoured in full.

In July of this year, the Empire cinema chain entered administration, with 14 sites shut. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ireland’s Omniplex Cinema Group had acquired five existing Empire sites, in Birmingham, Ipswich, Sutton, Clydebank and High Wycombe, with more to be announced in 2024. One former Empire site in Swindon has been taken over by Vue.

The Everyman Group currently operates 44 cinemas across the UK, and bills its sites as: “Bringing an innovative lifestyle approach to its venues, where you swap your soft drink for cocktails and slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat.”

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of these cinemas in the historic city of Bath and the vibrant town of Cheltenham,” said Alex Scrimgeour, CEO of Everyman. “We pride ourselves on providing an elevated cinema experience, making these venues a terrific addition to the Everyman portfolio. We look forward to welcoming the local community to our newest locations in this exciting new chapter for the business.”