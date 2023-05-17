The UK’s GFM Animation has expanded its Cannes slate with Ozi Voice Of The Forest, a family animation voiced by Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern, Djimon Hounsou, Donald Sutherland and RuPaul Charles with Leonardo DiCaprio among the producers.

The film follows an orangutan who is separated from her family and rescued by a local sanctuary.

Other producers are Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson, of Appian Way along with Mike Medavoy, Rodrigo Blaas, Keith Chapman, Adam Stanhope and Graham Appleby with production companies Appian Way and GCI Film.

Diane Warren is providing the title song for the film.

Ozi Voice Of The Forest will screen at Annecy in June following its Cannes Market premiere.