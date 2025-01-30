Pinewood Group has announced a public consultation on its planned expansion of Pinewood Studios, located in Buckinghamshire, and revised its plans for the site.

The group wants to review the existing planning consent that’s already in place in response to a reduction in global content production and rising construction costs.

The plans include additional film stages and production facilities alongside the development of a data centre.

David Conway, chief executive officer, Pinewood Group said: “We are a dynamic business in a fast-moving industry, and we are committed to invest in the ongoing expansion of Pinewood Studios. The reduction in global content production, combined with rising construction costs and business rates, triggered a review of our existing planning consent and we believe the revised proposals provide a credible alternative.”

A period of local public consultation runs February 25-27 to begin community dialogue about the development options for the site.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister Broadcast.