Universal Pictures Content Group has snapped up most of the world from Charades to Zachary Wigon’s dark comedy Sanctuary starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott.

The company picked up the world excluding the US, Canada, Italy, CIS, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Australia and New Zealand.

Neon will distribute theatrically in the US on May 19 and struck a US deal after the world premiere at TIFF last year.

Sanctuary is a Rumble Films production in association with Charades, Mosaic Films and Hype Studios and stars Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) as a dominatrix caught up in a battle of wills with a wealthy client over the course of one night.

Rumble’s David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox produced with Ilya Stewart of Hype Studios and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films.

Sanctuary screenwriter Micah Bloomberg served as executive producer with Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars of Charades, Elizaveta Chalenko, Maxim Dashkin, Nick Shumaker, and Qualley.

Universal Pictures Content Group negotiated the deal with Charades, which handles international sales.