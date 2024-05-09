The José Ignacio International Film Festival (JIIFF) in Uruguay has launched a $50,000 fund to help encourage Ibero-American fiction films.

The ‘Pfeffer Del Sur Fund’ will be awarded to one of the projects selected at the JIIFF Lab each year, running as part of the festival’s industry programme.

Applications for the Lab will open in July. Projects must be Ibero-American feature films from first or second directors with a maximum budget of $1.5m. Funds will be awarded to the Uruguayan producer.

Festival director Fiona Pittaluga said: “It’s fantastic to be unveiling our Pfeffer Del Sur Fund which will offer vital funding to further fuel the Latin American film landscape on the global stage. In fact, this is the largest private fund in Latin America for the encouragement and development of fiction feature film.”

The Uruguayan festival will celebrate its 15th edition in January 2025.