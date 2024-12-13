Mexico’s Martfilms, Brazil’s Casa Na Árvore, and France’s Lilith Films have boarded Uruguayan producer Passaparola’s fantasy drama The Healers (Las Despenadoras), one of 20 co-productions to benefit from a Uruguay-Brazil bilateral co-production fund signed in Ventana Sur.

Emiliano Mazza De Luca directs the story of 11-year-old Leontina, who lives in a region engulfed in civil war and sees her innocence fade away as her grandmother strives to impart ancestral healing knowledge.

Executive producer Adriana González, who participated in the Production Network in Cannes, was instrumental in bringing on France’s Lilith Films, who previously produced Dénes Nagy’s 2021 Berlin Silver Bear winner Natural Light.

The new co-production agreement was signed during Ventana Sur’s first edition in Montevideo by Uruguay’s ACAU and Brazilian National Film Agency ANCINE.

Passaparola was founded by De Lucca, whose previous works include the documentary and 2016 Guadalajara International Film Festival selection New Venice, and Life On Board, which premiered at Amsterdam’s IDFA. He also collaborated on Maite Alberdi’s docuseries Laughing On The Inside for Prime Video.

The company is also working on two documentaries: Pax In Lucem, chronicling the life of painter Joaquín Torres-García and co-produced with Spain’s Colosé Producciones; and the minority co-production Black Cocaine, developed alongside Chilean company Blume Producciones.

Founded by Martha Orozco, Martfilms’ credits include 2019 Berlin Silver Bear winner Blue Boy from Argentina’s Manuel Abramovich, Laura Baumeister’s Daughter Of Rage, a San Sebastián award-winning project launched in Morelia.