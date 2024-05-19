US revenge thriller Clearmind has closed in a slew of territories for the UK’s Film Seekers, including UK (TMP), Germany (Spirit), Latin America (Encripta), Airlines (Encore), CIS (New People), Turkey (Mars) and Portugal (Vendetta).

Rebecca Eskreis’s feature follows a grieving woman who uses her virtual reality simulation to crash the weekend getaway of her former friends, which turns into a deadly night of revenge.

Toks Olagundoye, Rebecca Creskoff, Rob Benedict and Matt Peters star, while Kristin T. Higgins and Seana Kofoed produce.