SND has taken on international sales for Anne Le Ny’s psychological thriller Out Of Control (Histoire d’Un Mariage) starring Vanessa Paradis, Omar Sy, José Garcia and Elodie Bouchez, ahead of Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema.

Set in Brittany, Paradis and Sy play a couple whose marriage is threatened when the husband’s first love returns to town.

It is produced by Bruno Levy’s Move Movie, with SND releasing in France later this year. SND is the film arm of France’s M6 Group.

“[Out Of Control] is a thriller in the vein of Fatal Attraction, dealing with the highly topical issue of harassment,” said Ramy Nahas, SND’s head of international sales and distribution.

Also at the Rendez-Vous, SND is screening Anne Fontaine’s anticipated Roaring 20s-set Maurice Ravel biopic Boléro starring Raphael Personnaz that is set for a world premiere in Rotterdam.

It will also screen Yvan Attal’s thriller Breaking Point for buyers ahead of its January release in France. Attal stars in the film opposite Guillaume Canet and Maiwenn.

SND’s sales slate also includes Alexandre Charlot and Franck Magnier’s comedy King Of My Castle, starring Audran Cattin, Clovis Cornillac, Isabelle Carré and Kad Merad about a spoiled 25-year-old whose father decides to teach him a lesson.

The Rendez-Vous takes place from January 16-21 in Paris.