Sideshow and Janus Films have snapped up North American rights to Vermiglio, Maura Delpero’s Italian drama that won the Silver Lion at Venice and screened at Toronto earlier this week.

The companies said they planned to release the feature theatrically in the coming months. The deal was struck with US firm Anonymous Content and Paris-based Charades, which co-represent the North American rights to the film.

Written, directed and produced by Delpero, the film is set in the remote mountain village of Vermiglio in 1944 where war looms as a distant but constant threat. The arrival of Pietro, a refugee soldier, disrupts the dynamics of a local teacher’s family. During the four seasons marking the end of the Second World War, Pietro and Lucia, the eldest daughter of the teacher, fall in love and marry, leading to an unexpected fate.

The cast includes Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe de Domenico, Martina Scrinzi and Roberta Rovelli.

The Italian-language feature is co-produced by Cinedora with Italy’s Rai Cinema, France’s Charades Productions and Belgium’s Versus Production, with the participation of Anonymous Content.

The film recently premiered in Competition at Venice where it won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize and received its North American premiere in the Special Presentations section of Toronto yesterday (September 10), following a press and industry screening on Monday.

It marks former documentarist Delpero’s second fiction feature after Maternal, a Locarno 2019 premiere, and was shot by award-winning director of photography Mikhail Krichman, best known for his work with Andrey Zvyagintsev.

At this year’s TIFF, Sideshow is presenting Gints Zilbalodis’ animated Latvian Oscar entry and Annecy Award winner Flow, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes award-winner All We Imagine As Light, Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia and Jia Zhangke’s Caught By The Tides. The company is also launching Leos Carax’s Cannes selection It’s Not Me at the New York Film Festival next month.