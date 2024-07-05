Venice Classics will screen restorations of Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Night and Vittorio De Sica’s The Gold Of Naples as part of an 18-film programme at the 81st Venice Film Festival (August 28-Septemer 7).
The Night, a 1961 black-and-white drama depicted a day and night in the life of a disillusioned novelist and his alienated wife, will play in the 100th anniversary year of the birth of its lead actor Marcello Mastroianni.
Scroll down for the full list of titles
De Sica’s 1954 The Gold Of Naples is formed of six episodes inspired by Giovanni Marotta’s short stories, and plays 50 years after the death of its esteemed Italian director.
Italian filmmakers are well-represented, including Swept Away By An Unusual Destiny In The Blue Sea by Lina Wertmuller – the one woman director from the 18 filmmakers.
English-language selections include Peter Brook’s 1989 feature The Mahabharata, a Channel 4 Television production, and Howard Hawks’ 1940 comedy His Girl Friday starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell.
Among the more recent inclusions are a restoration of Nicolas Winding Refn’s 1996 debut feature Pusher.
The Venice Classics section has been part of the festival since 2012, and awards prizes for best restored film and best documentary about cinema, chosen by a student jury.
Venice Classics 2024
The Night (It-Fr) dir. Michelangelo Antonioni
The Mahabharata (Fr-UK-US) dir. Peter Brook
Forbidden Games (Fr) dir. Rene Clement
The Gold Of Naples (It) dir. Vittorio De Sica
His Girl Friday (US) dir. Howard Hawks
The Ritual (India) dir. Girish Kasaravalli
The Big Heat (US) dir. Fritz Lang
Blood And Sand (US) dir. Rouben Mamoulian
Bend Of The River (US) dir. Anthony Mann
All Mixed Up (Jap) dir. Yasuzo Masumura
Ecce Bombo (It) dir. Nanni Moretti
The Man Who Left His Will On Film (Jap) dir. Nagisa Oshima
The Time And The Change Of Augusto Matraga (Brazil) dir. Roberto Santos
Goldflakes (Ger-Fr) dir. Werner Schroeter
Soft Skin (Fr) dir. Francois Truffaut
Swept Away By An Unusual Destiny In The Blue Sea Of August (It) dir. Lina Wertmuller
Pusher (Den) dir. Nicolas Winding Refn
Model (US) dir. Frederick Wiseman
