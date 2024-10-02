Metrograph Pictures has acquired North American rights to Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Venice Special Jury Prize winner April ahead of its US premiere at New York Film Festival on October 7.

Kulumbegashvili’s second film has played Toronto and San Sebastian and centres on Nina, a skilled obstetrician at a maternity hospital in Eastern Georgia, who comes under scrutiny after a tragic episode, threatening her secret side job providing unsanctioned abortions.

April reunites Kulumbegashvili with actors Ia Sukhitashvili and Kakha Kintsurashvili from Beginning. Metrograph Pictures plans a 2025 theatrical release on the drama from Frenesy Film, First Picture, Memo Films, and Independent Film Project.

Luca Guadagnino, Ilan Amouyal, David Zerat, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Archil Gelovani, Gabriele Moratti and Alexandra Rossi served as producers.

Executive producers include Steven Darty, Adrien Dassault, Christian Vesper, Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Moreno Zani, Malcom Pagani, Marco Colombo and Federico Marchetti.

Metrograph negotiated the deal with Goodfellas on behalf of the filmmakers.