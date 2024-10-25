Maura Delpero’s Venice Silver Lion winner Vermiglio has earned the Gold Hugo award in Chicago International Film Festival’s international feature competition, while Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has won the Silver Hugo.

Vermiglio follows three sisters in an Alpine village in the latter stages of the Second World War as a deserter’s arrival has a profound impact on the community.

All We Imagine As Light was the first Indian film in Cannes Competition in three decades and follows two nurses who head off on a road trip.

Silver Hugos in the international feature competition also went to Grand Tour’s Miguel Gomes for best director, while Telmo Churro and Pedro Filipe Marques won best editing.

Mohammad Rasoulof was named best screenwriter for The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, and actors Benjamin Voisin from The Quiet Son and Elín Hall from When The Light Breaks took acting honours and there was a special mention to the ensemble of female performers from On Becoming A Guinea Fowl.

In the New Directors Competition, the Gold Hugo went to Mo Harawe’s drama The Village Next To Paradise, and My Favourite Cake co-directed by Maryam Moghaddam and Bhetash Saneeha earned the Silver Hugo.

The Roger Ebert Award for 2024 has gone to Hanami, Denise Fernandes’s, surreal look at family and community in the African island nation of Cabo Verde, while Elizabeth Lo’s Venice selection Mistress Dispeller took the Gold Hugo in the international documentary competition. Farahnaz Sharifi’s My Stolen Planet earned the Silver Hugo.

In the OutLook Competition Thesis On A Domestication from Javier Van de Couter won the Gold Q-Hugo, with Darren Thornton’s comedy Four Mothers receiving the Silver Q-Hugo.

This year’s Chicago Award went to Rachel Elizabeth Seed’s A Photographic Memory, while Saving Superman from Adam Oppenheim and Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian earned an honorable mention.

Chicago International Film Festival runs October 16-27. Forty-three films competed for Gold and Silver Hugo Awards.