Actress Vicky Krieps and filmmaker Maimouna Doucoure are among the jury members for the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Also joining are Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir, and American film critic and writer Todd McCarthy.

Xavier Dolan was announced as jury president earlier this year.

The quintet will watch 18 films as part of the Un Certain Regard selection, including eight debut films.

Last year’s Un Certain Regard jury, headed by John C. Reilly, awarded six prizes including the main award to Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.

This year’s Un Certain Regard will open with Runar Runarsson’s Icelandic film When The Light Breaks.

Having broken out internationally in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 Phantom Thread, Luxebourgish-German actress Krieps appeared in two Cannes films in 2021: Mia Hansen-Love’s Bergman Island and Mathieu Amalric’s Hold me tight. The following year she won the Un Certain Regard best actress award for Corsage.

French director Doucoure has made two features – 2020’s Cuties and 2022’s Hawa – and is working on her next film about entertainer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker.

El Moudir’s debut feature, documentary The Mother Of All Lies, won the Un Certain Regard directing prize last year, going on to Toronto and Sundance and shortlisting for best international feature at the Oscars.

Cannes veteran McCarthy has covered the festival for trade publications since 1970, and has written books including Howard Hawks: The Grey Fox Of Hollywood and Kings Of The Bs: Working Within The Hollywood System.

Cannes 2024 will run from May 14-25.