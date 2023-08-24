Visit Films has acquired worldwide sales rights excluding Canada for Days Of Happiness, Chloé Robichaud’s upcoming world premiere in TIFF Special Presentations.

Days Of Happiness will premiere on September 9 and stars Sophie Desmarais as Emma, a conductor and rising star on the Montreal stage who has a complicated relationship with her father and agent Patrick.

Emma must confront her emotions if she is to succeed in navigating her career and her romantic relationship with Naëlle, a newly separated cellist and mother of a young boy.

Sylvain Marcel and Nour Belkhiria round out the key cast and Pierre Even of Item 7 produced.

The film marks Robichaud’s third feature after Sarah Prefers To Run 2013 and Boundaries, which played TIFF in 2016 and won Seattle International Film Festival’s New Directors Prize.

Robichaud said, “Days Of Happiness is a dense and intuitive film, for which I wanted to take a vivid look at questions of legacy and parentage, how we carry it within us. Having a conductor at the centre of this story gave me a fascinating and cinematographic opportunity to do so in an engaging manner.

“Classical music is like a character that transports us through Emma’s emotional journey. I had the privilege to work closely with MET’s music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin whose collaboration brought great realism to the film. Days Of happiness presents classical music in a very modern and authentic way. I’m thrilled and honored to present the film as a Special Presentation at TIFF, a festival that has supported all my previous works.”

“I couldn’t be prouder to have Ryan Kampe and his team from Visit Films as partners for the international sales,” added Even, who credits include Brooklyn, C.R.A.Z.Y., and The Hummingbird Project. “Their passion, dedication, and experience will be of great benefits, I have no doubts.”

Visit president Ryan Kampe said, “The complexities of modern life – love, family and career are so intrinsic to who we each are as individuals. Robichaud has masterfully crafted a narrative that is sympathetic to each of these human pillars while remaining true to the raw and uneven edges of real life. We love working on films that are so intelligent and universal.”