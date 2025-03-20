Ryan Kampe’s Visit Films has licensed UK, Germany, Australia and Middle East rights on recent SXSW action thriller 40 Acres starring Danielle Deadwyler.

Vertigo Releasing will distribute in the UK, Weltkino in Germany, Rialto Distribution in Australia and New Zealand, and Falcon Films in the Middle East. Further territories are in negotiation.

Magnolia plans an early summer theatrical release in the US, and Mongrel Media will distribute in Canada.

R.T. Thorne directed the story of Hailey Freeman and her family, the last descendants of African American farmers who settled in rural Canada after the Civil War, as they struggle in a famine-decimated near-future to safeguard their farm, and make one last stand against a militia determined to take their 40 Acres.

Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Milcania Diaz-Rojas, Leenah Robinson, and Jaeda LeBlanc round out the key cast. Thorne and Glenn Taylor co-wrote the screenplay, and Jennifer Holness produced, with Taj Critchlow, Thorne, Deadwyler, Sudz Sutherland, John Lang, Mark Gingras, and Andrew Frank serving as executive producers.

40 Acres received its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last year and is a A Hungry Eyes Media Production with 4T Productions Inc. in association with Fela and Backhome.