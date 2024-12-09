US sales firm Visit Films has continued to sell widely across its slate, of titles from Cannes, Toronto, SXSW, and Sundance.

India Donaldson’s backpacking drama Good One is headed to Indonesia (PT Falcon), India (Big Tree), the Middle East (Gulf Film), CIS (Must See Magic), Australia-New Zealand (Madman Entertainment) and Japan (Starcat). Previously announced deals closed in France and Benelux and multiple territories are in negotiation, with Conic having acquired for UK-Ireland last week.

Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thomson’s Sundance drama Ghostlight has sold to Australia-New Zealand (Vendetta), Latin America (Encripta), Greece (Cinobo), Japan (Nikkatsu) and worldwide airlines excluding North America (Aardwolf Films). Rights previously went to Spain, Singapore, Indonesia, and Middle East.

Rock band documentary Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound, which previously sold to Spain and Portugal, has also gone to Videorama in Greece.

Sales have also been secured for the Todd Solondz re-release Palindromes to UK-Ireland (Rediance) and Greece (Cinobo), after Visit Films head Ryan Kampe closed deals in Cannes for Scandinavia and Spain.

Visit has R.T. Thorne’s sci-fi 40 Acres playing in International Spectaculat at Red Sea International Film Festival on Wednesday, December 11.