Visit Films has announced a torrent of recent deals on its slate led by a further key territory sale on Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry Good One.

India Donaldson’s feature debut starring newcomer Lily Collias as a 17-year-old who goes on an awkward backpacking trip with her father and his best friend has gone to Cherry Pickers for Benelux after a previously reported deal with New Story for France.

Multiple territories remain in active negotiation after Cannes, and Metrograph Pictures holds North American rights.

SXSW documentary Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound about the cult post-rock band has been sold to Filmin for Spain and Zero Em Comportamento for Portugal. HBO Europe acquired Eastern European rights to the unplanned pregnancy dramedy Mamifera, winner of the Austin festival’s special jury award winner for best performance.

Sundance drama Ghostlight from Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson has gone in Spain (Festival Films), Singapore (Anticipate Pictures), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures), and Middle East (Gulf Film), with Aardwolf Films taking worldwide airlines rights excluding North America.

Realm Of Satan, Scott Cummings’ documentary about the life of Satanists that also premiered in Park City, has gone to Nonstop Films for Scandinavia and Filmin for Spain.

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe has also announced deals dating back to 2023 festivals, and several library sales including early career work from Greta Gerwig, and renewals on David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 cult horror It Follows.

Leading off deals on four SXSW 2023 titles, Lisa Steen’s buddy comedy Late Bloomers starring Karen Gillan sold in: Middle East (Gulf Film), Eastern Europe (HBO Europe), airlines (Penny Black Media). Deals also closed on Lance Larson’s supernatural thriller Deadland: UK, Australia, New Zealand (Lightbulb), Latin America (Encripta), New Zealand (Rialto Film Channel), CIS (New People Film Company), Africa (Electronic Media Network), and worldwide airlines excluding North America (Cinesky). Vertical Entertainment released in the US.

SXSW rom-com Peak Season from Henry Loevner and Steven Kanter’ sold to: Latin America (Encripta), The Netherlands (Eye Film), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures), New Zealand (Rialto Film Channel), Slovenia (RTV), and worldwide airlines (Cinesky); and Dan Covert’s documentary Geoff McFetridge: Drawing A Life has gone to: South Korea (JinJin), Australia (SBS), New Zealand (Rialto Film Channel), and worldwide airlines (Terry Steiner International).

Martin Rejtman’s 2023 San Sebastian and NYFF comedy The Practice sold to: Australia/New Zealand (Palace Films), Italy (Just Wanted), and Benelux (J&J Films). Morrisa Maltz’s 2023 Gotham Award winner The Unknown Country starring Lily Gladstone sold to: Latin America (Encripta), Middle East (Gulf Film), and worldwide airlines excluding North America (Terry Steiner International)

Chloé Robichaud’s TIFF 2023 drama Days Of Happiness went in: Spain (Filmin), Latin America (Encripta), and Eastern Europe (HBO Europe); and Farhad Delaram’s drama Achilles went to Front Row for the Middle East.

Thomas Torrey’s 2023 musical drama Long December sold to: Latin America (Encripta) and airlines (Terry Steiner International); and Mary Dauterman’s Fantasia 2023 thriller/comedy Booger closed in: UK (Arrow Films), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures), and Spain (Filmin).

Cody Lightning’s Tribeca 2023 mockumentary Hey Viktor!, from filmmaker Cody Lightning, sold to Level Film (Canada) and Falcon Pictures (Indonesia); and Megan Griffiths’ 2023 Seattle International Film Festival coming-of-age drama Year Of The Fox went to Eastern Europe (HBO Europe).

Greta Gerwig early-career titles Hannah Takes The Stairs and Nights And Weekends sold to: UK (Kaleidoscope), Japan (Twin Co), and Scandinavia (Nonstop). Baghead has gone to: France (VOD Factory), Japan (Twin Co), Australia (SBS), Scandinavia (Nonstop), Spain (Filmin).

It Follows has been renewed with Lev Cinemas for Israel and Terry Steiner International for worldwide airlines excluding North America and Japan; and has sold to A-One Films for CIS, and ADS Service for Hungary and Romania.

Todd Solondz’s Welcome To The Dollhouse has gone to: Australia (SBS), Scandinavia (Nonstop), Spain (Filmin) for re-release; and Solondz’s Palindromes has closed in: Scandinavia (Nonstop), Spain (Filmin)

Kampe and director of sales Madeleine Tangney negotiated all the deals.