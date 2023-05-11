VMI Worldwide has added action-horror feature Death Rider in the House of Vampires to its slate for the Cannes market.

Written and directed by Glenn Danzig, founder and lead singer of rock groups Danzig and Misfits, the film stars Devon Sawa as a mysterious stranger who tangles with the occupants of a vampire sanctuary. Julian Sands – the British actor who is still missing four months after he disappeared in the California wilderness - plays the lord of the vampires.

Starring with Sawa and Sands are Eli Roth, Danny Trejo, Kim Director and Danzig, who also provided the film’s original soundtrack and score.

Death Rider was shot in Los Angeles and produced by El Diablo Pictures and Cleopatra Records. James Cullen Bressack is the producer and Danzig, Brian Perera and Yvonne Perera serve as executive producers.