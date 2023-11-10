Warner Bros has shelved completed feature Coyote vs Acme, with the studio taking an estimated $30m tax write-down by not releasing the project, according to reports.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said: “With the re-launch of Warner Bros Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases. With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

The live-action/animation hybrid is directed by David Green, produced by James Gunn, and stars Will Forte, John Cena and Lana Condor. It reportedly completed principal photography last year and had a budget of around $70m.

Green wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of al time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project.

He continued: “Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision.”

Last year the studio also shelved the release of its $90m Batgirl film, which was in the final stages of post-production, and animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt.