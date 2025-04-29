EXCLUSIVE: Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe’s feature directorial debut Horseshoe has wrapped production in the west of Ireland, backed by Screen Ireland.

Shot on location across County Sligo and County Leitrim, the comedy drama follows four estranged siblings who reunite after the death of their father only to unearth their own deep secrets.

Horseshoe is produced by Mullane and O’Keeffe’s WaveWalker Films with Mo O’Connell for 3 Hot Whiskey Films.

Carolyn Bracken, Lalor Roddy, John Connors and Mary Murray head the cast.

The film marks the directing duo’s debut feature, after previously collaborating on shorts Cleaner and Where Still Waters Lie, which both premiered at Cork International Film Festival.