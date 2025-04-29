The freelance workforce in the UK screen sector needs industry-wide standards and a dedicated government minister, a University of Reading report has recommended.

The Screen Industry Voices report, which was supported by organisations including the BFI and Bectu, found that freelancers are facing several challenges, including a lack of professional support and illegal employment practices.

The report makes four key recommendations to help support freelancers and avoid a workforce exodus:

The government should appoint a dedicated minister for self-employment and precarious workers;

The screen industry must implement sector-wide systems that adhere to agreed and endorsed standards for engaging freelance screen industry workers;

The screen industry must urgently develop a comprehensive and adaptable online resource for freelancers, in collaboration with researchers;

The screen industry, with the support of government and relevant bodies, should urgently improve the collection and analysis of data concerning the freelance workforce.

Research drew on data from previous reports - including Bectu’s 2024 survey that found more than a third of freelancers are looking to leave – as well as conducted online forums, workshops, conferences and interviews with 25 freelancers. The BFI, the Film and TV Charity, Bectu and the new Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) were among the bodies consulted.

“Freelancers make up almost half of the UK film and television workforce. Without freelancers, the industry simply wouldn’t exist,” said Lisa Purse, one of the lead researchers of Screen Industry Voices report.

“The UK’s film and TV industry is worth £11 billion, and the government has rightly recognised the value of our world-class film and television sector to the UK economy.

“Without immediate action to support freelancers, we risk losing the talented workforce that makes the industry so valuable.”

This report comes after government recommendations from the culture, media and sport (CMS) committee were announced earlier this month, and also urged for further funding and resources