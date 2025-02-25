UK-based sales firm WestEnd Films has secured worldwide distribution rights to a catalogue of over 30 films, including The Brutalist director Brady Corbet’s feature debut The Childhood Of A Leader.

The back catalogue titles acquired by WestEnd include Jason Reitman’s Tully starring Charlize Theron; and Christopher Caldwell’s sci-fi Prospect starring Pedro Pascal.

Further additions to the WestEnd slate include Josh Trank’s Capone starring Tom Hardy as Al Capone; Craig Zisk’s The English Teacher with Julianne Moore; and Kriv Stenders’s Kill Me Three Times with Simon Pegg.

WestEnd will represent the titles for re-issue with new licenses in all languages and territories. Sales began at the European Film Market this month.

“The throughline to this eclectic mix of hugely entertaining comedies, critically acclaimed dramas, and elevated genres has been a commitment to compelling story-telling,” said Maya Amsellem, managing director at WestEnd Films.