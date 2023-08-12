Writers Guild Of America (WGA) is reviewing a counter offer from the studios and streamers after the two sides sat down on Friday (August 11) and said it will respond next week.

”Your Negotiating Committee received a counterproposal from the AMPTP today,” WGA said in a statement to members, who have been on strike for more than 100 days. ”We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week. ”

The WGA and Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) initially met last Friday (August 4) for the first time since talks broke down on May 1, although that occasion yielded nothing except more public bickering.

While that meeting was purportedly held under a media blackout, WGA claimed AMPTP subsequently leaked to the press and responded with claims of its own.

The studios and streamers, it said, were ready to increase specific aspects of TV minimum payments and discuss AI but were unwilling to discuss a new deal on residuals or the writers’ room.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass weighed in and said she was prepared to intervene to help find a resolution.

Earlier this week both WGA and SAG-AFTRA, whose strike has entered its fourth week, told members to stay strong and “resolved and united” in the words of WGA’s negotiating committee.

On Thursday the US Television Academy and the Fox network announced they had pushed back the 75th Emmys ceremony from September 18 to January 15 2024 in light of ongoing industrial action.