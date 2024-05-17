China’s Wishart Media, represented by Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures at the Cannes market, has landed a string of sales for upcoming Jackie Chan-starrer Panda Plan and period martial arts film Invincible Swordsman.

Both titles have been picked up for CIS by Capella, India (Indo Overseas Films), Indonesia (PT Prima) and Malaysia (Shanghai Pictures).

Panda Plan, an action comedy directed by Zhang Luan and about stolen baby pandas, has also been sold to Eastern Europe and Benelux (SPI International), Ukraine (Green Light Films), the Middle East (Phars Film) and Singapore (Shaw).

Further sales for Invincible Swordsman directed by Luo Yiwei include Korea (Wisdom Contents). Like Donnie Yen’s Sakra, the film is also backed by Wishart Media and adapted from a Louis Cha novel.

Based on The Legend Of The Swordsman, it follows a skilled swordsman who forms an unexpected bond after rescuing a woman, but she turns out to be the leader of a demonic cult. Zhang Yuqi and Tim Huang Xiyan star, with a special appearance from Sammo Hung.

Mandarin Motion Pictures is also in Cannes with The Prosecutor, the latest film directed by and starring Yen.