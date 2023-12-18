Worldwide box office December 15-17

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Wonka (Warner Bros) $92.6m $151.4m $53.6m $112.4m 78 2. Endless Journey (various) $20.5m $34.6m $20.5m $34.6m 1 3. Wish (Disney) $15.4m $126.2m $12.2m $71.9m 40 4. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (Lionsgate) $12.3 $300.5m $6.5m $155.3m 85 5. Wolf Hiding (various) $11.2m $12.2m $11.2m $12.2m 1 6. 12:12 The Day (Seoul Spring) (various) $10.6m $62.7m $10.6m $62.7m 5 7. Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine (various) $10.3m $129.1m $10.3m $129.1m 3 8. Napoleon (Sony) $10.3m $188.4m $8m $131.4m 66 9. The Boy And The Heron (GKids) $7.3m $129.5m $2.1m $103.3m 18 10. Godzilla Minus one (various) $6.7m $65.4m $1.8m $31.2m 18

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Wonka’ leads box office in run-up to Christmas

Warner Bros’ Wonka looks set for a rich run through the Christmas holiday period, based on numbers pouring in from the international and domestic markets.

In North America, the Willy Wonka origin tale opened with a robust estimated $39.0m, topping the domestic box office chart. For international, Wonka declined by a relatively slim 30% in holdover territories (and 27% excluding China), while also enjoying strong openings in the likes of France ($5.1m estimate) and Australia ($4.0m).

International total for the December 15-17 weekend is estimated at $53.6m from 77 markets (expanding from 37 territories for the opening session), taking the total after two weekends to $112.4m. The worldwide number is $151.4m.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads the international pack with $23.2m after 10 days, ahead of Mexico with $11.2m. Germany ($6.8m) is just ahead of Spain ($6.4m) and Japan ($6.3m).

Wonka topped the box office in 60 of its 77 international markets. It has yet to release in South Korea, which is currently dominated by powerful local title 12.12: The Day. South Korea welcomes Wonka on January 31.

UK/Ireland has so far contributed 21% of the international total, and looks set to be a cornerstone of the global release. Wonka is written, directed and produced by a UK team; is based on a character created by British author Roland Dahl; was made in the UK; and features a strong British support cast, including Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman.

In like for like international markets, and at the same stage of release, Wonka is so far tracking on par with The Little Mermaid, and is 65% ahead of Mary Poppins Returns and 122% ahead of Paddington.

The North America market looks less stellar – for example, Wonka’s opening is not on par with The Little Mermaid, which began with $95.6m there (the film reached a $569.6m global total).

It’s still early days, but $500m worldwide looks achievable for Wonka, if the film continues to play strongly through Christmas and into early January.

For comparison, Mel Stuart’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971) predates comprehensive global box office reporting. Tim Burton’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory grossed $475m worldwide in 2005. Both these earlier films were adapted from Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, whereas Wonka is an original tale scripted by director Paul King (Paddington franchise) with co-writer Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2).

Disney’s ‘Wish’ rises back up worldwide chart

Disney’s Wish has risen from fifth to third place in Comscore’s worldwide weekend chart – in part thanks to a fresh opening in a key market, Japan.

Wish scored an estimated $12.2m in international markets, declining 38% in holdover territories, and opening in Japan with an estimated $4.4m. Adding in North America, Wish achieved an estimated $15.4m for the weekend, taking the global tally to $126.2m.

In cumulative totals for international markets, Wish has done best in France ($9.2m), ahead of UK/Ireland ($8.4m), Germany ($7.7m), China ($5.9m), Spain ($4.8m) and Mexico ($4.7m).

Wish has yet to open in key markets Italy (where it arrives this weekend), Australia, South Korea and Brazil – with releases staggered to take advantage of local holidays.

Wish is chasing the $256.8m achieved globally by 2021 Disney animation Encanto: $96.1m in North America and $160.7m for international.

‘Hunger Games’ prequel cracks $300m worldwide

Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes achieved a box office milestone at the weekend, pushing past $300m worldwide.

The fifth weekend of release saw the prequel tale add $5.8m in North America (down 38%) and $6.5m overseas (down 40%). Global tally is now $300.5m.

The original Hunger Games film quartet, released 2012-2015, averaged $744m at the global box office.

‘Endless Journey’ tops China box office

Local crime drama Endless Journey has landed at the top of China’s box office with an estimated $20.5m for the weekend period, and $34.6m including previews. The weekend number alone was enough to earn the film – telling the story of a disgraced former detective who tracks down criminals as a private citizen – second place in the worldwide chart.

Endless Journey is one of six Asian films in the worldwide weekend top 10 chart. Chinese crime action film Wolf Project is in fifth place globally with an estimated $11.2m for the weekend and $12.2m in total.

Next comes Korean hit historical drama 12.12: The Day which has now reached a total of $62.7m.

Japanese anime Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine is back in the global ranking, thanks to landing in China at the weekend, delivering $10.2m there in just two days. Worldwide total is $129.1m.

Two more Japanese films round out the top 10: Studio Ghibli anime The Boy And The Heron and Toho live action adventure Godzilla Minus One. The Hiyao Miyazaki animation is currently playing in North America (where it’s third in the weekend box office ranking) and 27 international markets, and has now reached a worldwide total of $126.5m.

The critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One is playing in North America and 17 international markets, and has so far delivered $65.4m worldwide.