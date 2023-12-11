Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross Total gross to date Week 1. Wonka (Warner Bros) £8.9m £8.9m 1 2. Wish (Disney) £1.1m £5.8m 3 3. The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Lionsgate) £960,535 £14.8m 4 4. Napoleon (Sony) £950,261 £11.4m 3 5. Saltburn (Amazon/Warner Bros) £417,477 £4.1m 4

Audiences feasted on Warner Bros’ Wonka at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend as the family musical debuted with a sweet £8.9m.

Paul King’s chocolatier origin story opened in 701 venues, making for a solid £12,693 location average. It is one of the stronger openings of the year, narrowly beating out Universal’s Super Mario Bros: The Movie which had a debut weekend of £8.7m back in April.

It is also ahead of last year’s fellow Roald Dahl-inspired musical Matilda which opened on £4.1m for Sony as well as King’s Paddington films which debuted with £5.1m and £8.2m in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Timothee Chalamet stars as the titular Wonka who must overcome several obstacles in order to achieve his dream of opening a chocolate shop. Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins and newcomer Calah Lane are also among the cast. Simon Farnaby co-wrote the screenplay with King.

Holdovers dominate

Despite opening third back in November, Disney’s Wish has jumped to second place dropping only 22% to bring in £1.1m on its third weekend. The animation has now made £5.8m.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes scored another £960,535 for Lionsgate, bringing its total to £14.8m after four weeks of play.

Following closely behind was Sony’s Napoleon which charged to £950,261 in its third session for a £11.4m cume.

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn dropped just 29% in its fourth weekend for Warner Bros and Amazon to collect £417,477 and has now made £4.1m overall.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce took a 73% hit in its second weekend, adding just £295,688 to its £1.5m total.

Warner Bros’ 20th anniversary re-release of Elf held strong the box office, taking another £162,041 and stands at £634,870 after two weeks of play.

Dropping a further 69% was Disney’s The Marvels which made £67,000 in its fifth weekend for a total of £7.1m.

Universal’s 20th-anniversary release of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually scooped a further £52,460 with its re-release having now made £327,499.

Also for Universal, animation Trolls Band Together adds another £43,540 to its £15.3m gross.

Sony horror Thanksgiving added £42,678 in its fourth outing for a cumulative total of £1.4m.

Finland’s Oscar hopeful Fallen Leaves made £34,318 in its second weekend for Mubi, tipping it over the £200,000 mark.

BFI Distribution’s re-release of Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell’s 1948 classic The Red Shoes had an opening weekend of £26,324 and £42,657 including previews.

Signature Entertainment’s animated adventure The Inseparables opened on £23,860 from 226 sites.W

UK director William Oldroyd’s Eileen grossed £21,734 for Universal and is just shy of £200,000 after two weeks of play.

Wim Wenders’ documentary Anselm debuted on £19,563 for Curzon. The Cannes Special Screenings premiere, about the Russian artist and sculptor, made £44,412 including previews.

André Rieu’s latest concert film White Christmas added £19,029 in its second week of play for Piece Of Magic to bring its total up to £1.2m.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain opened on £11,533 from 131 for Universal. The comedy from the sketch comedy trio follows a group of friends who go in search of a golden treasure.



We Are Parable’s first distribution title Earth Mama opened on £6,716. Savannah Leaf’s debut feature follows a young pregnant mother in the US, fighting to retain custody of her two older children in foster care.