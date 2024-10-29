The 2025 edition of World of Studios UK is now available to read online from our sister publication The Knowledge in association with Screen International and KFTV.

World of Studios UK provides comprehensive and detailed coverage on new, existing, emerging and expanding studio spaces around the nations and regions.

The 2025 edition also includes a special editorial focus exploring what studio heads are doing to futureproof their offerings, from green initiatives and sustainability projects to physical adaptations and training programmes for local crew.

The print copies are distributed to production companies, producers, directors and regional film commissions, while the digital version will be sent to a curated list of US heads of production and film production companies.