The World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), taking place annually at Film Fest Gent, is pairing 25 composers with 25 filmmakers for a short film project called 25 x 2 to celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary.
Composers including Howard Shore, Patrick Doyle and Daniel Pemberton have composed a short piece of music (1-2 minutes) with many recorded by the Brussels Philharmonic orchestra. Filmmakers Including Terence Davies, Radu Jude, Paul Schrader, Naomi Kawase and Ildikó Enyedi are now creating shorts based on the scores.
The shorts will be presented at this year’s Film Fest Gent, which runs October 10-21, as well as on Vimeo, YouTube and at S.M.A.K., the Municipal Museum of Contemporary Art in Ghent.
The director/composer pairings will be announced at a later date.
Composers:
- Florencia di Concilia
- Shigeru Umebayashi
- Gustavo Santaolalla
- Eiko Ishibashi
- Mihály Vig
- Alex Heffes
- Arnaud Rebotini
- Jung Jae-il
- Gabriel Yared
- Daniel Pemberton
- Colin Stetson
- Nainita Desai
- Daniel Hart
- Evgueni Galperine
- Teresa Barrozo
- Rachel Portman
- Pauchi Sasaki
- Amine Bouhafa
- Gabriel Chwojnik
- Abel Korzeniowski
- Dirk Brossé
- Patrick Doyle
- Tsar B
- Howard Shore Anne Dudley
Directors:
- Terence Davies
- Radu Jude
- Jacqueline Lentzou
- Laura Citarella
- Alexandre Koberidze
- Alexandre O. Philippe
- Helena Wittmann
- Jayro Bustamante
- João Pedro Rodrigues
- Paul Schrader
- Ildikó Enyedi
- Brillante Mendoza
- Alain Gomis
- Bi Gan
- Jia Zhangke
- Diana Cam Van Nguyen
- Jessica Beshir
- Naomi Kawase
- Sine & Imge Özbilge
- Anthony Chen
- Meltse Van Coillie
- Juanita Onzaga
- Jessica Woodworth
No comments yet