The World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), taking place annually at Film Fest Gent, is pairing 25 composers with 25 filmmakers for a short film project called 25 x 2 to celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Composers including Howard Shore, Patrick Doyle and Daniel Pemberton have composed a short piece of music (1-2 minutes) with many recorded by the Brussels Philharmonic orchestra. Filmmakers Including Terence Davies, Radu Jude, Paul Schrader, Naomi Kawase and Ildikó Enyedi are now creating shorts based on the scores.

The shorts will be presented at this year’s Film Fest Gent, which runs October 10-21, as well as on Vimeo, YouTube and at S.M.A.K., the Municipal Museum of Contemporary Art in Ghent.

The director/composer pairings will be announced at a later date.

Composers:

Florencia di Concilia

Shigeru Umebayashi

Gustavo Santaolalla

Eiko Ishibashi

Mihály Vig

Alex Heffes

Arnaud Rebotini

Jung Jae-il

Gabriel Yared

Daniel Pemberton

Colin Stetson

Nainita Desai

Daniel Hart

Evgueni Galperine

Teresa Barrozo

Rachel Portman

Pauchi Sasaki

Amine Bouhafa

Gabriel Chwojnik

Abel Korzeniowski

Dirk Brossé

Patrick Doyle

Tsar B

Howard Shore Anne Dudley

Directors: