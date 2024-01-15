Paris-based sales outfit WTFilms has taken on Fabrice du Welz’s Belgian crime thriller Maldoror and unveiled a first look at the film inspired by a true story.

The film stars Anthony Bajon as an impulsive police recruit tasked with a secret mission to track a dangerous sex offender. But when the operation fails, he goes rogue to hunt down the culprits. Now in post, the film is produced by Belgium’s Frakas Productions, with The Jokers Films’ production arm.

Maldoror also stars Alexis Manenti, Béatrice Dalle, Sergi Lopez, Laurent Lucas and Alba Gaïa Bellugi.

Du Welz’s recent credits include 2021 thriller Inexorable and 2019’s Adoration that earned a slew of Magritte nominations. The Jokers will release the film in France and O’Brothers Distribution is handling the Benelux release.

WTFilms is introducing the film to buyers at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris that starts on January 16. It is bringing a slate heavy on horror and thriller titles. Market screenings will includeThe Soul Eater from directors Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo about police fighting to save a small mountain village from a malevolent creature, Pierre Mouchet’s horror thriller Schlitter, Abel Danan’s stalker horror Don’t Watch and Saïd Belktibia’s Hood Witch starring Golshifteh Farahani and Denis Lavant.

The company is also continuing sales on Frédéric Jardin’s post-apocalyptic thriller Survive, co-repped with Federation, starring Émilie Dequenne and Andreas Pietschmann, James Mark’s deadly combat drama Fight Another Day with Jim Belushi and vampire horror The Vourdalak.