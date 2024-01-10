LA-based XYZ Films and European fund management company IPR.VC have renewed their slate financing partnership initially established in November 2019.

The investment vehicle has resulted in 20 productions to date including last year’s Berlinale selection Blackberry and upcoming Sundance premieres Skywalkers: A Love Story, a documentary by Jeff Zimbalist, and Krazy House starring Nick Frost and Alicia Silverstone.

Other XYZ Films which have received backing from IPR.VC include Atom Egoyan’s TIFF selection Seven Veils starring Amanda Seyfried, Ash with Eiza González and Aaron Paul and directed by Flying Lotus, and Daniela Forever from Nacho Vigalondo starring Henry Golding and Beatrice Grannó.

“With the uncertainty in the independent market, it’s reassuring to have reliable, long-term financing partners like IPR.VC,” said XYZ CEO Nick Spicer. “It enables us to continue supporting the films and filmmakers we believe in.”

“We’re delighted to be continuing our strategic partnership with the XYZ team,” said Timo Argillander, IPR.VC Co-Founder And Managing Partner. “They are trusted partners, rightly renowned for supporting creative talent to tell distinctive stories as illustrated by the strength and diversity of their upcoming slate.”

Established 2015 and with offices in Helsinki and London, IPR.VC recently announced the closing of its third and largest film and television production financing fund to date.

The company has raised €150m from institutional investors, pension funds, family offices and non-profit sector investors and says it has already allocated more than half of the sum against long-term slate-led partnerships and film and television projects in Europe and the US.