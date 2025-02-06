Yellow Veil Pictures has come on board to represent international sales on the horror Dead Mail and will kick off talks at EFM in Berlin next week.

Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy’s film premiered at 2024 SXSW and went on to screen at Frightfest and TIFF Midnight Madness.

Set in the 1980s Midwest, Dead Mail centres on an ominous, bloody help note that finds its way to the desk of a seasoned dead letter investigator at a post office.

As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent path where he encounters a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate.

The cast includes Sterling Macer Jr., John Fleck, Tomas Boykin, Susan Priver, and Micki Jackson. Brett Arndt and Zachary Weil served as producers.

Hugues Barbier of Yellow Veil Pictures said, “Bringing Dead Mail to EFM is a treat for us. It’s fun, twisted, and the team behind this little gem is inspiring for all of us.”

New York- and Los Angeles-based Yellow Veil Pictures’ EFM roster includes 2025 Sundance premiere Dead Lover. The company’s sales credits include Tilman Singer’s debut feature Luz, The Adams Family’s Hellbender, George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park and Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King’s The Spine Of Night.