Zurich Film Festival (October 3-13) has added 11 titles to its line-up of gala premieres, including world premieres of Der Spitzname and Landesverräter.

Der Spitzname is a German comedy directed by Sönke Wortmann, who has previously premiered at Zurich with Family Affairs, Contra and How About Adolf? Janina Uhse and Florian David Fitz play a couple who invite their family to the Alps ahead of their impending wedding, only for familial bonds to quickly unravel.

Michael Krummenacher’s Swiss-German co-production Landesverräter will also world premiere. Set during the Second World War and based on a true story, a wannabe singer sells Swiss military information to a manipulative German Nazi spy. When caught, he becomes the first Swiss person to be sentenced to death for espionage and treason. Krummenacher’s pervious credits include Berlinale premiere Like A Cast Shadow and Sky series Eight Days.

Also screening will be Toronto titles, Edward Berger’s Conclave and Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora and Steve McQueen’s BFI London Film Festival opening film Blitz.

The full line-up will be announced on September 19.

Zurich Gala Premieres 2024 line-up

*denotes world premiere

Conclave (US)

Dir. Edward Berger

Der Spitzname (Ger)*

Dir. Sönke Wortmann

William Tell (UK-It)

Dir. Nick Hamm

A Real Pain (US)

Dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Blitz (US)

Dir. Steve McQueen

Landesverräter (Switz-Ger)*

Dir. Michael Krummenacher

The Last Showgirl (US)

Dir. Gia Coppola

Anora (US)

Dir. Sean Baker

September 5 (Ger)

Dir. Tim Fehlbaum

Soy Nevenka (Sp)

Dir. Icíar Bollaín

Thelma (US)

Dir. Josh Margolin