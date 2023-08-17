The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF, September 28 – October 8) has unveiled the first Gala titles for its 19th edition including three world premieres.

They are Danish director Michael Noer’s Birthday Girl about a mother and daughter on a cruise which takes a dark turn; Stella. A Life. by German director Kilian Riedhof that stars Paula Beer as a young Jewish woman who joins the Gestapo in order to save herself and her boyfriends; and Hans Steinbichler’s Swiss feature A Whole Life about a man experiencing love for the first time after a difficult childhood.

The Gala selection also includes two Cannes premieres - Todd Haynes’ May December and Tran Anh Hung’s The Pot-Au-Feu - as well as the international premiere of William Oldroyd’s Eileen which debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s Nyad will screen at ZFF after Toronto.

The festival’s full line-up will be announced on September 14.

ZFF Galas 2023

May December (US)

Dir. Todd Haynes

Eileen (US)

Dir. William Oldroyd

Stella. A Life.* (Ger-Austria-Switz)

Dir. Kilian Riedhof

Nyad (US)

Dirs. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

A Whole Life* (Austria-Ger)

Dir. Hans Steinbichler

Birthday Girl* (Den)

Dir. Michael Noer

The Pot-Au-Feu (Fr)

Dir. Tran Anh Hung