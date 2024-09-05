The Zurich Film Festival has lined up world premieres of Constantin Film’s fantasy drama Hagen and western The Unholy Trinity starring Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson as part of its Gala programme.

Two Swiss productions - Frieda’s Case by Maria Brendle and Aiming High - A Race Against The Limits by Flavio Gerber and Alun Meyerhans – will also world premiere in the ten strong Gala section.

Produced by Constantin, Hagen is a reimagining of the medieval Nibelungen folk saga directed by Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stenner. As well as a feature, it has been made as a six-part series.

Directed by Richard Gray, The Unholy Trinity is a revenge tale set in 1870s Montana which sees Brosnan play a sheriff and Jackson a mysterious figure determined to retrieve a stash of stolen gold.

Frieda’s Case is a social drama set in 1904 centring on the tragic story of a young seamstress Frieda Keller which sparks a debate about shame, ethics and emancipation.

Documentary Aiming High - A Race Against The Limits is about the plan to hold the world’s first transnational and highest ski race at the foot of the Matterhorn, which becomes a tale of disaster and climate struggle.

Other Galas at Zurich include the international premieres of Sophie Deraspe’s Bergers, Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza’s Sicilian Letters and the European premiere of Durga Chew-Bose’s Bonjour Tristesse. Also playing are festival hits Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl.

The full programme of the 20th ZFF will be announced on September 19.