Screen Scotland
Screen Scotland is the new dedicated partnership for screen in Scotland, delivering enhanced support for all aspects of Scotland's screen sector.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 345 603 6000
- Email:
- enquiries@creativescotland.com
- Website:
- https://www.screen.scot/
The new wave of Scottish filmmaking talent
Sponsored by Screen Scotland: Producers Ciara Barry and Irune Gurtubai talk Scotland’s burgeoning production scene.
Isabel Davis on Scotland's $26m annual investment into the production sector
Netflix’s Outlaw King starring Chris Pine was the largest production Scotland’s ever seen.
Screen Scotland discusses production initiatives at LA round table
The breakfast event was hosted by Screen International in Hollywood.
Why Screen Scotland is increasing its support for TV production
With global demand for content on the rise, Screen Scotland has launched the Broadcast Content Fund to support Scotland’s TV production sector.
Why Hollywood is embracing Scotland for international productions
Scotland’s cities, castles and islands are humming to the sound of international film and TV shoots.
How the $25m Screen Scotland scheme aims to boost the country's film and TV sector
The initiative aims to make the country a leading international hub for talent, content and locations.