Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)
Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), supervised by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization that promotes the development of Taiwan’s content industries, including film and television, pop music, publishing, ACG, and fashion, artworks and cultural technologies.
Taiwan launches first in-development projects showcase at Series Mania
Taiwanese drama series are under the spotlight at Series Mania
Taiwan to unleash fresh wave of titles after milestone year
After a year showcasing a raft of new films and TV series, Taiwan is going into 2023 with even more projects in the pipeline
Taiwan to showcase fresh features and immersive projects in Venice
Taiwanese films, immersive projects and literary works are set to be showcased at Venice Production Bridge.
How Taiwan is stepping into the international drama scene
Taiwan is stepping into the international drama scene with series set to travel the world
Taiwan’s new incentive aims to turbo-charge international collaborations
Productions do not need to shoot in Taiwan to qualify for the International Co-funding Programme (TICP).
Taiwanese animation is ready to draw an international audience
City Of Lost Things was selected for the prestigious Contrechamp competition at Annecy last month.